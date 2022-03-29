Farm Credit lenders expanding online lending platform

Farm Credit lenders in 28 states announced they are collaborating to nearly triple in size the area where their shared online land loan application service will be available. FarmLend.com, the online service, will accelerate and simplify the farm and ranch loan process across more than 300 million acres.

FarmLend.com allows borrowers to apply for land financing 24/7, when and where it’s convenient for them. Within three business hours, applicants are contacted by a financing expert who answers questions and helps guide their loan application through their Farm Credit association’s review and approval process.

"The FarmLend experience has been especially well-received by customers who value online convenience paired with quick access to financing and ag expertise," said Carl Horne, vice president of digital loan products and services at Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica). "Making financing experts who understand the ag real estate market accessible soon after someone applies online has allowed FarmLend to provide a unique 'best of both' experience that customers highly value."