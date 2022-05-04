Farm Credit Mid-America announces Board of Directors and Nominating Committee candidates

Farm Credit Mid-America announces the candidates running for its Board of Directors and 2023 Nominating Committee. Customers with voting stock in the financial services cooperative that serves farmers and rural residents in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee may cast their votes from May 5 at 12 a.m. through June 2, 2022 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The eight candidates running for the Board of Directors are:

Kevin Cox – Brazil, IndianaStephanie Hopper – Macy, IndianaV. Alan Meyer – Vincennes, Indiana Todd Clark – Lexington, Kentucky Chris Mitchell – Flemingsburg, KentuckyAllen Armstrong – South Charleston, Ohio Lowell Hill – De Graff, Ohio Ellen Joslin – Conover, Ohio

“Voting in our elections is one of the most important ways our customer-owners can contribute to our overall strength and shape our future,” says Dan Wagner, Farm Credit Mid-America’s President and CEO. “Our Board of Directors understands the challenges and opportunities that agriculture and rural communities face. Thanks to the guidance and direction set by the Board, we will continue to be a reliable source of credit for farmers and rural residents, today and tomorrow.” … Continue reading