Farm Credit Mid-America celebrates $1 billion of returned patronage

Farm Credit Mid-America has been busy celebrating $230 million of returned patronage to customers this spring. It’s a notable year for the Patronage Program with the total now over $1 billion returned to customers in the last seven years. $60 million of that has gone to Ohio farmers.

In this featured audio, Ohio Ag Net's Joel Penhorwood talks about how Farm Credit is celebrating the occasion and how that money is being used on the farm with Senior Vice President Agricultural Lending Melanie Strait-Bok.