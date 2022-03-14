Farm Credit Mid-America patronage dividends

Farm Credit Mid-America will pay $57 million in cash patronage dividends to eligible customer-owners in Ohio through its Patronage Program this month. This amount is part of $210 million in total cash patronage dividends the financial services cooperative is returning to eligible customers in Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Since 2016, Farm Credit Mid-America has returned more than $858 million through its Patronage Program.

As a customer-owned cooperative, Farm Credit Mid-America understands that extra capital can make a big difference for a customer’s operation.

“Our Patronage Program allows our customer-owners to share in the success of our cooperative, and it is one of the many benefits of being a customer of Farm Credit Mid-America,” said Tara Durbin, senior vice president of agricultural lending in Ohio for Farm Credit Mid-America. “We enjoy hearing how patronage checks have a very positive impact on our customers’ operations.”

Farm Credit Mid-America's Board of Directors votes to approve the program annually.