Farm Credit Mid-America promotes Tara Durbin ￼

Farm Credit Mid-America, one of the nation’s largest financial services cooperatives serving rural residents and farmers, has promoted Tara Durbin to Chief Lending Officer, Agriculture. Durbin joins Farm Credit Mid-America’s restructured Executive Committee under President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Wagner and now leads retail and commercial agriculture lending sales and support teams across Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Tara Durbin

“I am most excited to be a strong voice for our retail and commercial agriculture teams and the customers we serve across our four-state footprint,” Durbin says. “As part of the nationwide Farm Credit System, Farm Credit Mid-America secures the future of rural communities and agriculture by being a reliable, consistent source of credit. I look forward to using my experience to represent these voices at the highest level of our organization.”

Durbin’s deep experience in agriculture began on her family’s small grain farm in Highland County in Southern Ohio.… Continue reading