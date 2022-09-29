Farm economic and market outlook

By professors Ani Katchova, Farm Income Enhancement Chair, Seungki Lee, Ian Sheldon, Andersons Chair of Agricultural Marketing, Trade, and Policy, Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics (AEDE), and Chris Zoller, Agriculture & Natural Resources Ohio State University Extension (OSUE) – Tuscarawas County

At this year’s Farm Science Review a panel of AEDE economists chaired by OSUE’s Chris Zoller answered questions about global uncertainty and its impact on agriculture. Their outlook for farm income, production, and global markets is summarized here.

Farm income outlook

Net farm income is expected to increase in 2022, up 5.2% from last year, mostly due to higher cash receipts which are offset by lower government payments and higher production expenses, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. High commodity prices are expected to more than buffer the largest-ever year-to-year increase in production expenses. However, farm income is projected to decline in 2023 and 2024 as commodity prices are expected to soften, and then hold steady through 2027.… Continue reading