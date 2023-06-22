Farm equipment auction prices show no signs of falling

By Matt Reese

The used farm equipment market continues to experience never-seen-before strength, with no signs of weakening anytime soon, said Dave Cornish, RES Auction Services equipment representative.

"I've been in the equipment end of it since 1988, whether it's in the parts side or sales side, and I've never seen anything like this before. And it's not just in Ohio, it's throughout the United States. I've had dealers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Florida buy at our sale in Wooster, Ohio and tell me the same thing. 'Well, we should not have paid that much, but we had to take care of our customers,'" Cornish said. "The biggest issue is it seems like there's a shortage from manufacturers on new equipment. It affects the dealerships that can't get equipment in to take care of their customers, whether it's ag or construction. It's tough times for the actual dealers and their sales representatives because, if you don't have the equipment, customers are going to go someplace else.