Farm Forum event Dec. 19

Apple Farm Service and Brookside Laboratories are excited to announce a special Farm Forum event, taking place at Edison State Community College on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. The forum will bring together industry experts to discuss a wide range of topics important to today’s farmers, providing valuable insights for improving farm operations, boosting profitability, and navigating new industry trends.

Registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m., with sessions running throughout the day. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose three of the expert-led presentations to attend, followed by a closing Q&A panel.

The day’s sessions will cover a variety of key topics:

• Cover crops and carbon credits presented by Michael Watercutter from Mercer Landmark

• Reducing fertilizer costs, soil health and drones presented by Luke Baker from Brookside Inc. and Brad Baker from Apple Farm Service

• H2Ohio and related programs presented by Terry Mescher, The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA)

• Legacy planning on the farm presented by Ted Gudorf, Gudorf Law Group

• The economic state of the farm presented by Bruce Clevenger, OSU Extension Specialist for Farm Business Analysis.