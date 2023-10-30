Farm girl, pre-vet, military plumber relishing her role as Ohio Fairs’ Queen

By Matt Reese

She is a farm girl, pre-vet, plumber in the Army National Guard who can pull off the tierra-clad elegance of royalty. It seems, well beyond the crown currently on her head, 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen Rebekah Hardacre is a young lady who wears many hats.

Hardacre, now a junior at the University of Findlay, grew up in Clark County with a farm background and was very active in 4-H and FFA at Global Impact STEM Academy.

"I grew up on a farm and my grandparents had a dairy farm, so I've always been around cattle and they also had grain as well. I have always had an interest in agriculture," Hardacre said. "When I was old enough, I did pretty much every animal project that I could, except for dogs horses and goats. I did everything else. I also did a lot of sewing, cooking, baking, and poetry projects too.