Farm groups thankful for federal action to halt rail strike

After it was passed by the House, an early December Senate vote of 80-15 passed a bill to head off a potential rail led to a signature from President Biden the following day.

A rail strike could have disrupted the movement of grain and input shipments.

"AFBF applauds Congress and President Biden for working together to avert a rail strike. High diesel prices, a truck driver shortage, and low water levels on the Mississippi River have already made shipping conditions difficult. A rail strike would have had a devastating effect on the American economy, especially as families grapple with higher prices caused by inflation," said Zippy Duvall, American Farm bureau Federation president. "Farmers rely on trains to transport food and feed, and they also depend on the rails to bring important supplies like fertilizer back to the farm, which is why AFBF urged Congress and the president to find a solution to the rail worker impasse.