Farm income expected to decline

While America’s families continue to deal with record-high grocery prices,farm familiescan expect to see a drop in income in 2023. American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed USDA’s Farm Sector Income Forecast in their latest Market Intel report. U.S. net farm income is forecast to fall almost 16% from last year, while costs are expected to increase more than 4%, on top of a record increase in production expenses last year.

Increased operating costs, lower prices for livestock and crops, and the end of pandemic-related assistance are among the factors that will contribute to a loss in farm income, down to $136.9 billion. While fuel and fertilizer costs are expected to decline somewhat from record highs, marketing, storage and transportation costs are forecast to increase 11%. Labor costs are projected to increase 7%.

"The farm income forecast is a stark reminder that America's farmers and ranchers are not reaping big benefits from higher prices at the grocery store," said Zippy Duvall, AFBF president.