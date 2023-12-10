Farm labor costs set to continue to increase

By Veronica Nye, senior economist for American Farm Bureau

In November, USDA-National Agricultural Statistics Service’s released the semi-annual Farm Labor Report (FLC). The report includes quarterly estimates of the number of hired workers, average hours worked per worker and average hourly wage rates. The report also provides an annual weighted average hourly wage rate for field workers, field and livestock workers combined, and all hired workers, based on the quarterly estimates. Of utmost importance to users of the H-2A visa program, the field and livestock workers’ combined wage rate for 2023 contained in the FLR becomes the Adverse Effect Wage Rate (AEWR) utilized in the H-2A program in 2024.

So, while the rates don't become official until they are released by the Department of Labor in the Federal Register, usually around mid-December, the rates published in the Federal Register are typically unchanged from what is published in the Farm Labor Report.