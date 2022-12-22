Farm prices holding steady into 2023

By Matt Reese

For many, a noteworthy discussion topic in 2022 has been the aggressive increases in interest rates. While this surely has impacted some markets, Doug Walton, with United Country Walton Real Estate & Auction Co., LLC has not seen it.

Doug Walton

“It has brought up a lot of questions, but interest rates really have not affected the land market because we’re continuing to see it stay steady to higher as we move right along going into 2023. There still seems to be a lot of guys out there hunting for land and if they want it and have some cash down, they’re definitely going for it. There’s so much demand out there and there’s still old money in some of these farming communities. Farmers are still buying the land as opposed to investors. Not that investors aren’t buying some of it, but not at the pace of what farmers are.… Continue reading