Farm real estate values and cash rents

Farm real estate values in Ohio were up 9.1% from 2021. Ohio is in the Corn Belt region, which also includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Missouri. The Corn Belt region value was $7,560 per acre, up 14.9 percent from 2021. The value of farmland in States bordering Ohio were: Indiana, $8,000 per acre; Kentucky, $4,350 per acre; Michigan, $5,850 per acre; Pennsylvania, $7,350 per acre; and West Virginia, $3,000 per acre.

Ohio’s cropland value was $7,550, an increase of 11% from the previous year. The Corn Belt region experienced a 15.3% increase to $7,930 per acre. The average value of cropland in the United States increased 14.3% from 2021 to $5,050 per acre. Ohio’s pasture value was $3,600 per acre, up 4.7% from 2021.

Ohio's cropland cash rent was $170.00 per acre in 2022, up $10 from the previous year. Cropland cash rents in the Corn Belt region increased $17 from last year to $223 per acre.