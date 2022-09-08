By Amanda Douridas, Jason Hartschuh, CCA, Ohio State University Extension

Ohio State University Extension and the Ohio AgriBusiness Association will again partner to hold the Farm Science Review Agronomy College on Sept. 13. The event is designed to educate agronomists, Certified Crop Advisers, custom applicators, and farmers on current agronomy issues.

The full-day event features time with OSU Extension staff in the field at the small agronomy plots and larger demonstration field on the east side of the grounds. Breakout session topics will address the challenges of the 2022 growing season and the opportunities moving into 2023 and beyond.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. and the program will conclude by 4 pm. Participants will rotate between sessions throughout the day. Sessions are listed below and will be presented at various times throughout the day. Each session will be 60 minutes in length. ODA Pesticide Credits have been requested and CCA credits will be offered.… Continue reading