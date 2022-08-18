Farm Science review celebrating 60 years

The diamond anniversary of Farm Science Review is on the horizon as the annual farm show is set to celebrate 60 years of research, advancement and education Sept. 20 through 22 at the Molly Caren Agricultural Center.

“Farm Science Review is a critical component of our land-grant mission to provide research-based information and practical education to the people of Ohio and beyond,” said Cathann A. Kress, Ohio State’s vice president for agricultural administration and dean of the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES). “We are proud to be the home of the Farm Science Review, a robust show demonstrating the college’s research, and we look forward to carrying out our land-grant mission through the show in its next 60 years.”

With over 2,100 acres dedicated to research, and 600 of those acres being dedicated to field demonstrations at the show, attendees can be sure that they will find something to learn more about at the Farm Science Review.… Continue reading