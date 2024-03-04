Farm Science Review to proceed as planned after tornado damage

Severe weather, now confirmed as six tornados by the National Weather Service, moved through central Ohio early in the morning of Feb. 28, 2024, causing significant damage at The Ohio State University’s Molly Caren Agricultural Center in Madison County.

The center, in London, is the site of the annual Farm Science Review, hosted by the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES).

No individuals or animals were in the impacted buildings at the time of the storm, and no one was injured. The university is continuing to assess the extent of the facility and equipment damage at Molly Caren and will determine contingency plans once the evaluation is complete.

It has already been announced, however, that CFAES is fully committed to hosting Farm Science Review on schedule, Sept. 17-19, 2024, with either new or temporary facilities in place for the event.

"At this time, we believe at least 10 university-owned buildings at the site were damaged or destroyed.