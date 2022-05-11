Farm Service Agency loans available for beginning farmers

By Chris Zoller, Ohio State University Extension Educator, ANR in Tuscarawas County

Building and managing a successful farm is a significant financial investment and can be especially challenging for those just beginning, especially those unable to obtain financing through commercial lenders. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) makes and guarantees loans to beginning farmers.

Each year money is allocated to FSA for farm ownership and farm operating loans for beginning farmers. These loan programs are important as beginning farmers have historically experienced more difficulty obtaining financial assistance.

What is a beginning farmer?

A beginning farmer is an individual or entity who:

Has not operated a farm for more than 10 yearsSubstantially participates in the operationFor farm ownership loans, the applicant cannot own a farm greater than 30 percent of the average size farm in the county, at the time of applicationIf the applicant is an entity, all members must be related by blood or marriage, and all members must be eligible beginning farmers.… Continue reading