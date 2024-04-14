Farmer forum on weed management with drones

By Eugene Law, Ohio State University Extension

Does it seem like a new precision weed management technology is popping up just as frequently as weeds do in your fields? With the rapid pace of innovation in this area, it can be hard to stay informed of the most recent developments. In response to frequent questions about drone technology, the GROW network is hosting its first Farmer Forum of 2024 on Monday, April 15th at 2 pm ETto provide some insight into how drones are being used for weed management.

Listen in – and bring your questions – as panelists from across the country speak about their experiences managing weeds with drones and following best management practices for this developing industry. Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) CEU credits will be available.

Speakers:

Rick Jordan, Operations Manager, CNY Drone Services, NY

Tyler Mudd, Farmer and Drone Operator, Monroe City, MO

Moderator Dr.… Continue reading