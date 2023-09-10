Farmer Helps Advance Agriculture with Record Soybean Yield Achievement

By Brian Leake, Bayer Crop Science

Alex Harrell of Smithville, Georgia has set the world record for soybean yield with an average 206.7 bushels per acre. The yield was harvested August 23 and verified by the University of Georgia extension. Harrell achieved the record with Asgrow® AG48X9 brand soybeans.

“We knew it was going to be very good, but maybe not quite this good,” said Alex Harrell, Georgia Farmer and World Record Soybean Yield Title Holder. “There’s no silver bullet when it comes to high yields, but it’s important to have good products, people and timing. It took a lot of advanced planning and attention to late-season management. We put in a lot of hard work, and we’re excited to have reached this record level.”

Harrell's world record soybean yield is indicative of advancements in precision breeding, biotechnology and increased knowledge of farm management practices. These components continue to drive crop performance and play an important role in safely increasing the global food supply as farmers continue to feed a growing population expected to increase to 9 billion people by 2050.