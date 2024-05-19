Farmers and firefighters join forces to eliminate forever chemicals

Firefighters and farmers in Ohio serve as the backbones of our local communities, united by a shared commitment to safety and service. As our first line of defense, firefighters face numerous risks navigating hazardous environments with smoke and carcinogens. Firefighters rely on various tools, including firefighting foam, to combat fires. However, traditional foams can pose risks, exposing them to harmful PFAS or “forever chemicals.” With farmer investment, the safer alternative SoyFoam TF 1122 eliminates this exposure, prioritizing the well-being of our first responders.

Cross Plains Solutions' SoyFoam TF 1122 is the first and only firefighting foam that is GreenScreen Certified at the Gold level. This partnership between Cross Plains Solutions and the soy checkoff gives firefighters one less thing to worry about while keeping our communities safe. It's also certified ready biodegradable by the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development and is certified as 84% biobased through the U.S. Department of Agriculture BioPreferred program.