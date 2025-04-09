Farmers and firefighters join forces to ‘Extinguish’ forever chemicals

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

It does not matter if you live out in the country or in a large metropolitan area, when you hear the word “FIRE”, it gets your attention. When that happens, firefighters and first responders have been trained to jump into action to protect life and property. Ohio soybean farmers are now jumping into action to help protect those firefighters and first responders.

The Ohio Soybean Council and Harrison Township Fire Department in Ashville, Ohio, recently came together for a groundbreaking demonstration of SoyFoam™ TF 1122. This firefighting foam is unlike the traditional firefighting foams that contain PFAS, commonly referred to as forever chemicals. SoyFoam™ is made from soy flour, making it entirely PFAS-free and biodegradable. The foam was developed by Cross Plains Solutions in partnership with the United Soybean Board and soybean checkoff.

“We are excited to partner with the Ohio Soybean Council.… Continue reading