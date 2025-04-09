Farmers and industry leaders express thanks to Ohio Lt. Governor for E15 support

The Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association, alongside farmers, national agricultural advocates, and ethanol industry leaders, praised Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel for his recent letter to Ohio’s congressional delegation urging them to support federal legislation to expand access to E15 fuel nationwide.

In his letter, Lt. Governor Tressel called for amending the Clean Air Act to offer a permanent solution to enable year-round E15 sales. This move would boost rural economies, promote sustainable energy, and increase demand for homegrown ethanol.

“On behalf of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association, I want to extend our gratitude to Lt. Governor Jim Tressel for his leadership and support of Ohio farmers,” shared Tyler Drewes, President of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. “The expansion of E15 is a crucial step in strengthening rural economies, advancing sustainable energy solutions, and ensuring a brighter future for our agricultural industry.”

"By increasing access to E15, we can reduce our reliance on foreign oil, create jobs in rural Ohio, and promote cleaner, more affordable fuel," commented Tadd Nicholson, Executive Director of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association.