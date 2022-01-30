Farmers feed the world, Versailles FFA feeds the farmers

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

Plant in the spring, sidedress, spray and wait all summer, then finally begin harvesting come fall. It is no secret that farmers dedicate their lives to growing the food that feeds our world. They spend hours upon hours in the fields yet do so without complaining because they truly love what they do.

In an attempt to give back to those who keep the agriculture industry running, the Versailles FFA Chapter created the Feed the Farmer program.

“Feed the Farmer is an important program to show our appreciation to the farmers who feed us and play such an important role in our lives,” said Emma Middendorf, a sophomore member of the Versailles FFA Chapter.

Dena Wuebker and Taylor Bergman, the agricultural educators at Versailles High School, recognized the need to support their community's farmers. Free time is hard to come by for farmers during harvest so the potential for them to gather at a group breakfast or dinner just wasn't feasible.