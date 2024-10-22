Farmers for Soil Health and the United Soybean Board – Part 1

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The Farmers for Soil Health initiative is a farmer-led partnership of the United Soybean Board, the National Pork Producers Council, and National Corn Growers Association to advance soil health practices to meet sustainability and profitability goals. These groups are working together to reaffirm the U.S. corn and soybean value chain that participating farmers are environmentally sound, socially responsible, and economically viable. The program aims to improve soil healthy by doubling the adoption of cover crops to reach 30 million U.S. acres by 2030. Incentive payments are supported by a $95 million USDA Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities grant.

Jack Cornell is the Director of Sustainable Supply at the United Soybean Board and recently visited with the Ohio Field Leader about the Farmers for Soil Health initiative.

