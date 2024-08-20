Farmers for Soil Health offering incentives in Ohio

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Farmers are on the front line of managing the health of soils and sequestering carbon. It’s time they begin getting some financial reward for these efforts.

With that in mind, Ohio’s corn and soybean farmers are eligible to enroll in cost-share programs through Farmers for Soil Health, a collaboration between the National Corn Growers Association, National Pork Board and United Soybean Board. The goal is to advance conservation practices to improve soil health across the U.S., including doubling cover crop acres in the U.S. to 30 million acres by 2030. The primary purpose is to deliver funding through examples-based, science-focused initiatives recognizing farmers nationwide. Ohio Corn & Wheat, the Ohio Soybean Council and Ohio Pork Producers Council, along with The Nature Conservancy, are working to move the program forward in the Buckeye State.

“We are partnered together to bring federal dollars down to the state level and this is one of options out there for growers who want to experiment with certain practices on their fields to reach some of those climate smart goals.… Continue reading