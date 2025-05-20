Farmers make up ground as soil conditions improve across Ohio

Improved weather conditions allowed for more time in the fields across Ohio last week, with farmers taking advantage of 2.3 suitable days for fieldwork, according to USDA NASS. Corn planting advanced to 34%, still trailing the five-year average of 48%, while corn emergence reached 22%. Soybeans followed a similar trend, with 40% planted and 24% emerged. Oats planting is nearing completion at 87%, ahead of the five-year average, and emergence is now at 79%. The first cutting of alfalfa and other hay began, though progress remains minimal statewide.

Soil moisture conditions showed slight improvement, with 50% of topsoil and 68% of subsoil rated adequate. Surplus moisture remains a factor in 50% of topsoil and 31% of subsoil. Winter wheat continues to develop steadily, with 94% jointed and 33% headed. Condition ratings showed 66% of wheat in good to excellent condition. Pastures and oats are also showing strong early-season health, supported by consistent soil moisture and moderate temperatures.… Continue reading