Farmers share their top concerns for farm stress

By Dee Jepsen, Jessica Linley and Valerie Connolly-Leach

Mental well-being is an important topic for Ohio’s farming community. Due to the stressors that farmers face, it’s possible for farm workers and farm family members to be vulnerable to depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation.

A recent study of Ohio farmers gave results worth reporting. Anonymously, over 600 members of the farming community answered questions about farm-related stressors, mental health and well-being, loneliness and social support, and knowledge, access, and barriers to seeking professional support.

The results highlighted the top farm stressors:

1. Cost of land

2. Cost of feed, seed, fertilizer or pesticides

3. Concern over the future of farming

4. Costs of fuel, maintenance and parts

5. Market prices received for crops and livestock

In the past year, 44% of farm respondents felt there was a time when they needed mental or emotional health care or counseling. When asked about the barriers for seeking such counseling, they answered time and distance was a significant factor.