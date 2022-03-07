Farmers “surviving” in Ukraine

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

In the next few weeks farmers in the United States will be turning their attention to the details of the weather, field conditions and getting seeds in the ground in a timely manner. With their planting season almost here as well, farmers in Ukraine have their focus on very different concerns.

Fairfield County farmer David Brandt got a phone call a couple of years ago from an agronomist in Ukraine hoping to learn about no-till farming practices. That phone call led to relationship between Brandt and several Ukrainian farmers via conference calls to regularly discuss the details of farming. Brandt is in touch with the group several times a year. More recent messages from the group have taken a different turn.

“I received a message Sunday morning just before I went to church. The one fellow I like really well said, ‘It is tough over here David, but we’re still surviving,’” Brandt said.… Continue reading