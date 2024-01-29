FarmHouse Fraternity executive team attends international leadership institute

Five members of FarmHouse Fraternity, Alpha Tau Zeta Chapter at The Ohio State University attended the annual FarmHouse Leadership Institute (FLI) in early January. The weekend event was held in St. Louis, Missouri.

Executive committee members in attendance included: Brady Jacobs Bell, president; Grant DeBruin, vice president of administration; Brady McCumons, vice president of recruitment and retention; Garrett Hastings, vice president of finance; and Lantz Snavely, vice president of risk management. They were joined by Emily Wickham, chapter advisor, and Dr. John Foltz, chapter alum and member of the FarmHouse International Executive Board.

Chapter officers attend FLI at the beginning of their officer term. The program is designed to help chapter officers and advisors learn more about their roles, build connections with other FarmHouse members from across the United States and Canada, learn valuable leadership skills, and set strategic goals for their chapter.

"Our officer team had a great experience attending FLI.