Farming for all: Inclusive tech solutions

By Laura Akgerman, Disability Services Coordinator for Ohio AgrAbility

The start of a new year is a good time to try new tools and equipment that can help you increase your productivity and make farming tasks easier and safer. Ohio AgrAbility’s focus is on farmers with disabilities, and much of the assistive technology used is designed specifically for disabilities, but many tools, apps and technology are universal design — meaning they are appropriate for farmers of all abilities.

A back saving tool handle attachment will make shoveling snow or manure more comfortable and ergonomic. This add-on grip offers a simple yet effective solution to reduce physical strain and improve working posture for farmers. This versatile tool can be quickly attached to any long-handled tool, such as a shovel, rake, and hoe. By elevating the grip point, the Back Saver encourages users to maintain a more upright posture, reducing back bending and minimizing the risk of injury.