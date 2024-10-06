Farming one more year…

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA & Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

John Hummel, farming corn and soybeans with his family in Franklin and Fairfield counties, is facing all the same challenges with weather and economics as any farm seeking to survive the challenges of 2024. Several years of strong yields and prices have put the farm in a good position to manage the general financial challenges of 2024, but they also face growing pressure from non-ag land uses for the future of the ground they farm.

“Obviously residential been hot for a lot of years, but in the last 5 years or so, commercial warehouses in this area have just blown up,” Hummel said. “I think that Intel coming in has really led to that. We’re about 30 miles south of the Intel plant. It’s caused a lot of those warehouses to pop up in the area and they’re still buying ground for them.… Continue reading