Farmland leasing webinar

By Peggy Kirk Hall, director of agricultural law, Ohio State University Agricultural and Resource Law Program

Winter is a good time to review farm leases, for both economic and legal reasons. We’ll provide you current information to help with the farmland leasing process in our Ohio Farmland Leasing Update webinar on February 9, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m. Barry Ward, Leader of Production Business Management for OSU Extension, will address the economic issues and our legal team of Peggy Hall and Robert Moore will provide the legal information.

Our agenda will include:

Current economic outlook for Ohio row cropsResearch on cash rent markets for the Eastern Corn BeltRental market outlook fundamentalsNegotiating conservation practicesUsing leases in farmland succession planningOhio’s proposed law on providing notice of terminationEnsuring legal enforceability of a lease

There is no fee for the webinar, but registration is necessary. Register at https://go.osu.edu/farmlandleasingupdate