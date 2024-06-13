Farmland losses far outpace preservation

By Matt Reese

Ohio farmland is a long taken-for-granted resource providing the very basis for our society, economy and culture; and we continue to rapidly pave over it with dreams of improving our society, economy and culture.

With this in mind, I may be the only person who thinks about farmland preservation every time I hear the classic song “Just my imagination (running away with me)”by The Temptations. Specifically, the second verse of the song shifts my imagination to, in my opinion, the biggest challenge facing Ohio agriculture:

Soon we’ll be married and raise a family (Oh yeah)

A cozy little home out in the country

With two children, maybe three.

The Temptations beautifully croon about part of the challenge of preserving farmland very clearly. It seems almost foundational to the American Dream to leave the confines of the city to build a home for a better life in the country.