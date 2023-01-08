Farmland preservation event in Navarre

On Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., the Village of Navarre is hosting a public talk, “Preserving Our Farms.” Farmers, rural landowners, and local citizens are invited to learn more about preserving our rural landscape for future generations. Andy McDowell from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy will give a presentation on program areas of interest: donated and purchased conservation easements, related tax benefits and land acquisitions. We will also hear from a representative of the Wilderness Center, who will join us to talk about the role their organization plays in local land preservation. The event will take place at Navarre Village Hall (21 Canal St W, Navarre, OH 44662).

The Western Reserve Land Conservancy is the largest local land trust in Ohio, and has preserved working farms and natural areas in 29 counties across the state. The Wilderness Center is a nonprofit nature center encompassing 3,380 acres of agricultural land, forest, meadows, wetlands and prairie in seven counties.… Continue reading