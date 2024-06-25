Fascinating Facts About Soybean Cyst Nematode

By Pamela Smith, DTN Crops Technology Editor, Copyright DTN, LLC. Used by permission.

When it comes to soybean adversaries, there is no threat bigger than soybean cyst nematode (SCN). The cheeky interloper hitchhikes into fields and steals yield — all while unscrupulously multiplying and without giving an aboveground sign of its freeloading ways.

Those of us who follow agronomy topics write about SCN regularly. I can safely say that I have devoted more words to this pest than any other. Still, it remains stubbornly persistent and underestimated as a pest.

Last fall DTN decided to double down on our coverage. We asked two farmers to soil sample a field for SCN and share their results as part of a project sponsored by The SCN Coalition, a public/private/checkoff partnership formed to encourage growers to actively manage this pest, which is estimated to cost farmers $1.5 billion annually.

For the last few days, you've been reading about all about that and more about SCN as part of a series called: Stomp on SCN Yield Losses.