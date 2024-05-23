Fashion and farming with soybeans

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Columbus area elementary students are looking stylish this spring with some truly one-of-a-kind jewelry following the Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural and

Environmental Sciences “We Grow Scientists” event at Waterman Agricultural and Natural Resources Laboratory. “We Grow Scientists” was a free event help May 1 open to learners of all ages looking to learn more about STEM activities as part of the COSI Science Festival.

The soybean seed necklaces students made at the event provide not only a unique look, but a great learning opportunity for young fashion-conscious students, said Lena Dickerson, a sophomore at Otterbein University and a GrowNextGen ambassador, who was working with students at the event.

“To make soybean necklaces, all you have to do is put two soybeans in a tiny little packet along with a cotton ball. Spray it with a little bit of water and as long as you wear that around your neck, the heat from your body actually helps it grow.… Continue reading