FCMA gleaning provided Farms to Food banks in 2023

Since 2016, volunteers from Farm Credit Mid-America have supplemented more than 4.4 million meals to those in need through the Farms to Food Banks program. Farms to Food Banks connects farmers and their products to local food banks. Throughout September and October, team members visited local customers’ farms where they gleaned fresh produce to donate to area food banks. The goal is for communities have access to fresh produce and protein to supplement shelf-stable meals.

In Ohio, Farm Credit Mid-America visited Lynd Fruit Farm in Pataskala in October. In total, FCMA team members gathered and donated 33,674 pounds of produce in 2023. In addition, FCMA team members volunteered at 29 food banks in Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee, including partnering with nearly 100 farmers, growers and producers in Ohio through the Agricultural Clearance Program.… Continue reading