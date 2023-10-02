Feeding Farmers Andy King, T&D Enterprises, Allen Co.

The King Family of Allen County were winners of the first week of the 2023 edition of Feeding Farmers in the Field. In this video, Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood caught up with Andy King of T&D Enterprises to discuss the farm, their year so far, and the future ahead. Andy has recently bought into the operation and says he looks forward to continue innovating down the road, and offers some advice to fellow up-and-coming farmers who are in similar situations as the next generation.

Along with a broadcast from their operation, they won a free lunch at the farm and an assortment of other prizes thanks to 92.1 The Frog, as well as AG Boogher and Son, RRR Tire, Fertilizer Dealer Supply, North Star Hardware & Implement Co., Farm Credit Mid-America, VTF-Sunrise, Homan Inc., and Golden Harvest.