Feeding Farmers at Ralston and Wilcox Farms in Hardin County

The fourth and final of the spring 2024 Feeding Farmers series found the Ohio Ag Net crew in Hardin County at a unique combination of both Ralston Farms and Wilcox Farms. Dale Minyo talks with Kelsey Ralston, a third-generation farmer on her family farm (Wilcox Farms). She married into another local farming family (Ralston Farms) and they currently are each majority grain farming families while also enjoy raising cattle for fresh beef.

The wet conditions on the day of the event made it ideal for taking a break for a much deserved family meal.