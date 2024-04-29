Feeding the community in more ways than one

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

One of the core principles of a cooperative is concern for the well-being of the community — a sentiment on clear display through the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer program from Farm Credit Mid America (FCMA) and Rural 1st.

With county fair season almost here, the program is kicking off its fourth year of uniquely building up Ohio’s rural communities in several different ways.

"It's very important to us that we are committed to strengthening our rural communities where our customers live. They're our owners. We want to make sure we are helping them in any way we can, so we do that through investments and programs which includes scholarships, programs and partnerships that sustain those communities and prepare the next generation of ag leaders," said Rudi Pitzer Perry, regional vice president of ag lending for FCMA. "Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer is a contest we first launched in 2021.…