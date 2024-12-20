Feral swine bill signed into law

Ohio’s pig farmers, along with many others in the state’s agricultural community, are offering praise to Gov. DeWine for signing H.B. 503 into law. Known as the Feral Swine bill, it prohibits the importing of non-native feral swine into the state, which are widely known to carry a host of deadly diseases, viruses, and parasites, and cause up to $2.5 million in losses to livestock, land, and crops each year.

“This is a great day for Ohio’s pork industry and for all of our state’s agricultural interests,” said Cheryl Day, Ohio Pork Council executive vice president. “We certainly want to express our sincere thanks for the amazing bipartisan support that this vital piece of legislation was shown in both houses of the state legislature. This kind of support is not taken for granted.”

For their part, Rep. Don Jones and Rep. Bob Peterson co-sponsored the bill through the legislative process with a major assist by Sen.… Continue reading