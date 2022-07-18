Fertilizer tariff rejected

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented on the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) vote to reject anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports of urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) from Russia and Trinidad and Tobago.

“AFBF is pleased the U.S. International Trade Commission did as we asked by rejecting the Commerce Department’s proposal to impose tariffs on imports of UAN, a key fertilizer. Skyrocketing supply costs are already forcing some farmers into the red. The cost of fertilizer increased more than 60% from 2021 to 2022 and that’s not sustainable.

“We appreciate the commission’s recognition that adding unnecessary import costs would have made it difficult for farmers to access an affordable supply of this crucial nutrient at a time when America’s farmers are being called on to meet growing demand here at home and abroad.”

Read the AFBF letter to USITC here.… Continue reading