Few changes in Supply and Demand

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Happy New Year! Last month I had the privilege of attending the Christmas dinner as an alumnus of FarmHouse fraternity at Ohio State University. The students had included numerous professors and even department chairs from CFAES (College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences) in attendance. It was exciting to see the relationships among students, professors, and peers, lifelong skills which will carry them far as adults beyond their college days. Maintaining, understanding, and building traditions is always a positive. What an inspiration of hope in the coming year!

The Dec. 8 USDA Supply and Demand Report was boring with few changes. U.S. corn and U.S. wheat exports were each increased 25 million bushels. Brazil’s soybean production was reduced 2 million tons to 161 million tons. That decline was slightly smaller than trade expectations. Argentina soybean production was unchanged at 48 million tons. Brazil’s corn production at 129 million tons and Argentina’s corn production at 55 million tons were both unchanged. … Continue reading