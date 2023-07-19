FFA Foundation looking for new executive director

The Ohio FFA Foundation Board of Trustees recently accepted Jessica Parrish’s resignation as executive director. Parrish will continue to serve as executive director through September 8, 2023, to facilitate a successful transition. Parrish has served in this role since 2016. Prior to serving as executive director, she worked as the foundation’s program manager for two years. In the fall, Parrish will begin a new role as the Director, Staff Operations at Nationwide.

“With a mix of sadness and gratitude, on behalf of the Ohio FFA Foundation Board, we wish to thank Jessica for her nearly 10 years of exceptional service to Ohio FFA. The board is tremendously excited for Jessica as she enters her new career opportunity. We wish her the very best,” said Kent Fisher, board chair.

Under Parrish’s leadership, the Ohio FFA Foundation has doubled the number of annual donors, increased revenue, and created programs to serve and support Ohio FFA members and advisors in new ways.… Continue reading