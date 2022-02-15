FFA Member Leadership Series makes its’ debut

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

Formerly known as 212/260, the FFA Member Leadership Series is a National FFA conducted event that offers students the opportunity to step out of their comfort zones and grow their leadership skills.

“The FFA Member Leadership Series is beneficial to students because it teaches them that they can make a positive impact in their personal lives and their FFA chapters,” said Mackenzie Ott, Ohio FFA State Treasurer.

The last time Ohio FFA hosted an event similar to the FFA Member Leadership Series was in March of 2020. The event was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and instead Energize Ohio FFA, a virtual conference with similar formatting, was held in its place.

Ohio FFA went above and beyond to make this experience the best it could be for FFA members. Hosted at the Embassy Suites in Columbus, students arrived Saturday morning and jumped right into a day full of sessions.