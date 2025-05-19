Field Conditions and Planting Considerations

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

According to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) crop progress report released Monday, May 12, 25% of Ohio’s corn and 25% of its soybeans had been planted. Of those, 14% of the corn and 11% of the soybeans had emerged. Since then, much of the state has experienced rain in various amounts. Wet soil conditions have prevented additional planting progress. Gentle rains have helped with emergence in some areas; however, some heavy rains have led to concerns over soils “crusting” around the seed. The Ohio Field Leader had the opportunity to visit with Stephanie Karhoff, OSU Extension Field Specialist Agronomic Systems, and discuss the current field conditions, planting progress, and considerations moving forward.

OFL: As you look around the state of Ohio, a lot of crops were planted in mid-April. Some have emerged and can be rowed, but some may be struggling with the heavy rain some areas have received.… Continue reading