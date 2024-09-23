Field fires a concern as harvest gets started in dry conditions

The dry and dusty conditions continued to be a concern for farmers as field fires were becoming an issue, according to Ben Torrance, State Statistician, USDA NASS, Ohio Field Office.

Topsoil moisture conditions were rated 95 percent short to very short for week ending on September 22. The average temperature last week was 72.0 degrees, 9.0 degrees above normal. Weather stations recorded an average of 0.08 inches of precipitation last week, 0.64 inches below average. There were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sept. 22.

According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report, 98% of Ohio was abnormally dry or worse, up 3 percentage points from the previous week. Twenty-nine percent of the State was experiencing severe drought while 30% of the State was experiencing extreme drought or worse.

Farmers were slowly getting into harvest. Moisture levels continued to be a concern. Ninety-four percent of corn was in or past the dent stage, 60% was mature, and 10% was harvested for grain.