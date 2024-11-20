Fields, flights and cow feed: A surprising partnership

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

A partnership in northeastern Ohio is bringing the spotlight on agriculture to new heights — literally. What started as a casual conversation many years ago between former classmates has turned into a sustainable and mutually beneficial partnership between two dairy farms and a local airport.

Congress Lake Farms, Royer Farms, and Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) have turned routine airport maintenance into an agricultural opportunity that reflects the efficiency, collaboration, and resourcefulness at the heart of farming. This partnership isn’t just about sustainability for Kenny Rufener and Dustin Royer, owners/operators of the two respective dairies. It’s a practical solution that strengthens their feed supply and supports the success of their operations.

Congress Lake Farms and Royer Farms run large-scale dairy operations near Mogadore on the Summit and Portage County line that require careful coordination to keep things running smoothly. Congress Lake Farms, operated by Kenny, his brother Mike, parents Ken and Linda, nephew Cole, and stepson Nathan, milk about 650 Holstein cows and farms around 4,000 acres across Portage, Stark, and Mahoning counties.… Continue reading