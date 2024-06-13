Financial stress testing for farms

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

It is no secret that there are some economic concerns right now for many in the agricultural sector, and it may be a good time for farms to assess how they are positioned to withstand potential challenges ahead.

“The recent USDA report of net farm profits going down 27% definitely pushes us to consider stress testing,” said Brock Burcham, regional vice president of ag lending for Farm Credit Mid America (FCMA). “Stress testing is a way that you can model how extreme or unfavorable circumstances in the marketplace will impact a specific operation so you can be prepared for what you don’t know and play with the numbers. Three of the numbers that we like to focus on when we’re looking at stress testing are working capital, our interest expense ratio and our net farm income. All of our decisions can impact each of those three numbers and we encourage folks to look at those three to help make their decisions for their next purchase or investment.”… Continue reading